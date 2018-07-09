Wilton no longer accepting single sort recyclables

WILTON - The Town of Wilton will be making changes to the Recycling program effective August 1, 2018. All household recyclables accepted at the Recycling and Transfer Station will need to be separated into the following six categories of: glass, tin cans and aluminum; HDPE #2 bottles and jugs; newspapers, magazines, catalogs and telephone books; corrugated cardboard; and mixed paper. Single sort recyclables will not be accepted at this time.

In 2012 the town’s recycling program switched from individually separated recyclables to the Single Sort program. The switch to single sort recyclables was done due to the lower costs and the convenience for the residents. In the recent year, the end market for the single sort recyclables has changed, resulting in significantly higher costs to the local municipal towns and cities that collect single sort recyclables. As these costs are now markedly higher than the costs to dispose of household trash, the Wilton Recycling Committee and the Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted to make the change back to the separated collection of recyclables. Wilton did not have any problem with contamination of the single sort recyclables; rather, the disposal costs were the issue.

For over twenty years, Wilton residents separated recyclables for collection. The current program will go back to the former collection ways. This will ensure residents that all materials collected will be recycled and the costs will be considerably less than the costs to dispose of household trash.

The Wilton Transfer Station will continue to use the recycling compactor. Residents will now deposit corrugated cardboard into this container, instead of the single sort co-mingled recyclables. Two bins will be rented for the separated recyclables. If, in the future, the market for recyclables were to change, and single sort recycling was to again become cost effective, the Transfer Station would easily be able to make the switch again to single sort recycling.

The Town of Wilton manages all of the materials, including the trash, bulky waste, demolition debris, that are deposited at the Facility, for the lowest costs and best methods of disposable. Most of this is done behind the scenes and does not affect the resident on a day to day basis. At other times, such as with household recycling, residents are asked to make adjustments to their collection and disposal methods.

A recycling flyer will soon be available at the Transfer Station and the Town Office to explain the changes that will be made effective August 1.