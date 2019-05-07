Wilton officials discuss water rate increase

WILTON - The first increase to the town's water rate in more than two decades is anticipated over the next two years, officials said at a public hearing held Tuesday night. Roughly 10 residents attended the hearings, a special town meeting and the accompanying Selectboard meeting.

For the first time in 26 years the town will be looking at an increase in water rates, Maine Rural Water Association's consultant to the town, Cathy Robinson, said. She told those in attendance that the town has worked hard to keep costs down for as long as they could. The state's Public Utilities Commission recommends assessing rates every three to five years, Robinson said, the increase has been "a long time coming."

As currently planned, beginning on July 1 the town would see a 12.6 percent increase in the rate, or roughly $57,339. One year later, beginning in July 2020, that number will increase again with a 16.6 percent increase. The increases will cover the costs of debt services and operational fees at the facility, while also allowing the department to seek other avenues of funding for future improvements.

"When we're not even bringing in enough to cover our own expenses, they won't even consider us for funding," Superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department Heinz Gossman said.

Gossman also proposed minor updates to the Varnum Pond Drinking Water Protection Ordinance, which will ultimately need approval at the town meeting on June 17.

"Varnum Pond is pristine. I consider it my job to keep it that way for the next generation," Gossman said.

The ordinance will simply put more emphasis on the swimming restrictions in the town's supply of drinking water, though Wilton has no control over the Temple side of the lake.

In other business, a public hearing was held in regards to a Community Development Block Grant being pursued by Rocky Hill Landscaping and New England Hemp Institute. The grant would provide a total of $330,000 for the two businesses, owned by John and Corey Black, with matching funding provided by Skowhegan Savings Bank.

The federally funded grant is issued by the state, with the town acting as an overseer. If approved, the businesses would be required to follow guidelines such as making a certain number of new hires and have a percentage of those new hires be from low to moderate income households. Black reported that he is looking at creating 11 new positions with the funding, giving priority to Wilton residents and making sure half of those hires are from LMI households.

"We feel we are a good fit for this grant considering our history, where we are at right now and what we want to give back to this community in the future," he told the audience.

According to Black, the proposed New England Hemp Institute would be the only commercial hemp dryer in the United States that is capable of handling such large volumes: roughly 20,000 pounds per hour. In addition, a "cell tissue lab" would produce hemp seedlings to the growing industry, with a million plant capacity.

During the special town meeting, Black was given approval by town members to submit the application, which is due in two weeks.