Wilton opens disc golf course at Kineowatha

WILTON - The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department recently opened its disc golf course at Kineowatha Park. The course is set up with holes 1 through 9 being more family-friendly and holes 10 through 18 representing a more challenging course.

After becoming interested in the idea of having a disc golf course at Kineowatha, Recreation Director Frank Donald was referred to Charlie Buzzell, who has experience designing courses. Buzzell provided valuable assistance in setting up the course, Donald said, by donating his time and assisting in sign making, laying out courses and clearing shooting lanes.

"We would not be any where’s near ready to go had it not been for Charlie," Donald said.

The recreation department was also assisted by Gaylen Sayward, the owner and operator of Troll Valley, who provided advice and suggestions about setting up the course. Health Community Coalition's Laurie Soucy helped arrange the purchase of disc golf baskets and disc packs to use on the course. Funds for the purchases were provided by a Carol M. White PEP Grant, part of an initiative that provides community-based organizations with money to expand physical education programs.

A starter set of three golf discs can be signed out at Kineowatha Park during office hours at no cost. Residents should call 645-4825 to check on availability.