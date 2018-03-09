Wilton Parks and Recreation Department provides quarterly report

WILTON - Director of Parks and Recreation Frank Donald updated selectpersons at Tuesday night's meeting, providing details of programs and updates on several different projects taking place at Kineowatha Park.

The department is preparing for the busy summer season by clearing off basketball and tennis courts as well as the baseball fields, despite this week's storm. Donald said the less snow that is piled up, the quicker it will all go away. The department also declared the end of ice skating season by "pulling the plug," literally, at the rink.

"It's an odd time of year for us, between seasons. But give it another month or so and we'll see no end," he said.

The department is working on renovations and updates at several locations, including the playgrounds at both Kineowatha Park and Bishop Park in East Wilton as well as the department's office building and the docks at Kineowatha. The projects were approved by selectpersons at a meeting back in October and will be primarily utilizing funds from an anonymous donation.

The 40-year-old docks at the park will be replaced this season, relieving a significant amount of maintenance from the Public Works Department and offering more safety and accessibility to users. The system will be bought from EZ Dock Company for $53,819, including a kayak launching section. The funds will be taken out of the $360,000 donation to the department- the only stipulation being that the funds benefit programs and facilities.

Town officials have decided to set aside a large portion of the money, roughly $200,000, into the trust fund. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said that the board would be able to discuss its investment options with state groups such as the Maine Community Foundation and Portland Trust.

Donald reported that progress has been slow with updated the playground at Bishop Park, however, an area is leveled and ready to go for the new equipment at Kineowatha. The new structure will be suited for toddler-age kids and will include a fence around it. Construction is expected to begin in early May, with the new docks being installed several weeks afterwards. Each playground site will cost no more than $20,000, but Donald estimates it to be closer to $14,000.

The department's office building, which also serves as the ice skating warming shack in the winter months, will also see much needed updates, expected to begin this summer.

The current building is 80 years old, has no bathrooms facilities and is mostly unheated. The new proposed space would include two bathrooms and propane heat and would increase storage space for equipment, bringing the footprint to 28 by 32. A local contractor provided a proposed blueprint of the building, however the project will go out to bid as soon as the details of the project are confirmed. Selectpersons decided to look into the possibility of hiring an architect to provide those details. The project is estimated to cost between $60,000 to $70,000.