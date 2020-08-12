Wilton Parks and Recreation Director recognized for 31 years of service

WILTON - A dedication ceremony was held Monday afternoon for the annual Town Report which highlights the efforts of a different community member each year. This year's report was dedicated to Parks and Recreation Director Frank Donald who has been with the town for 31 years.

Donald grew up in Wilton, and has paid special attention to the area youth through recreation sports, spending a number of years coaching or assisting local teams. Donald maintains the town's parks, including Kineowatha Park which was acquired from the state shortly before Donald began his job as director. Donald still takes it on himself to mow the town's five parks, according to the dedication.

In recent years, Donald has overseen the improvement of the department's office building and ice skating warming hut, and has overseen the design and implementation of a disc golf course. In addition to youth programming that ranges from swimming lessons, to day camps and sports teams, Donald also developed and oversees adult programming such as basketball, volley ball and pickleball.

A crowd of town officials and Donald's friends and family gathered for the dedication ceremony to honor his years of service.