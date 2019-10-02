Wilton places moratorium on transmission projects

WILTON - A special town meeting was held last night, drawing a large crowd to the cafeteria of Cushing School to vote on a proposed moratorium for certain electric transmission projects. The article passed overwhelmingly with only three opposed votes.

The idea was presented to the Board of Selectpersons two months ago by Selectman Tom Saviello.

"This is to protect the community of Wilton the best way that I know how to right now," Saviello told the crowd on Tuesday.

The Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium will essentially pause any progress of proposed transmission lines, giving the Planning Board time to refine guidelines and expectations for such projects. It will not have any impact on projects that have already been approved. The current zoning laws regarding transmission line projects have not been updated since 1999 according to Saviello, who suggested such things as noise, wildlife and visual impact as potential areas to define in the new ordinance.

Putting together a draft of the new ordinance will include public participation, Saviello said, and will need to be approved at the spring town meeting before it is set in stone. The moratorium will be in place for 180 days and can be renewed for another 180 days if needed.