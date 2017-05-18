Wilton prepares for annual meeting next week

WILTON - Town officials and residents are getting ready for next week's annual town meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Hill School cafeteria.

Selectboard members added their recommendations to the warrant back in March, differing only slightly from those of the finance committee. Members voted against the recommendation of the finance committee to fund American Red Cross, Work First and Life Flight's budget requests, bringing each of those totals down to $0.

If approved as recommended by the Selectboard, the $3.1 million in expenditures would represent roughly $24,000 more than the current fiscal year's budget. However, revenue is currently projected at $1.03 million, up by $38,000 as compared to the current fiscal year. Town Manager Rhonda Irish reported that the town was expected to receive an additional $35,000 from state revenue sharing.

Proposed expenditure increases include a proposed increase of $13,300 in administration costs. The Police Department budget is seeing a proposed increase of $8,134 this year due to employer contributions and compensation. Town officials proposed a 50 percent cut to the previously-allotted amount of $6,558 for crossing guard duty due to the town only needing one guard with the new street lights.

Selectmen also voted to shift a proposed expenditure of $17,000 from Debt Service to the Fire Department budget to pay for the potential purchase of a Light Rescue/Brush truck. The purchase will be voted on by residents of the town in article 15.

After a public hearing held last month, a recommendation to amend the wording of the town's zoning ordinance from "The amount of dust, noise, or smoke produced" to "The amount of dust, noise, smoke or odors detectable at the lot line" will be voted on in article three. The property owners in violation of the ordinance would be given repeated notices to fix the issue before any legal action was taken. Code Enforcement officer Adam Cote said at the hearing that the change in ordinance will give the town more ground to stand on when confronting properties in violation.

The Property Maintenance Ordinance is also seeing a potential change with the addition of language looking at abandoned buildings, as well the Residential II area being added to the map.

"Before having this ordinance there was nothing we could do to help property owners get cleaned up," Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri said at the public hearing. "This is how we can help people get on the right track."