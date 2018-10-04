Wilton recognized for employee safety standards

WILTON - The town of Wilton received a prestigious recognition Tuesday night from the Bureau of Labor Standards for their efforts towards employee safety. The bureau previously awarded Wilton's fire and police departments with the Safety and Health Award for Public Employers, which led Town Manager Rhonda Irish to push forward for a town-wide recognition.

Program Manager Michael LaPlante said as soon as renovations at the waste water treatment facility are finished, the bureau would like to assess, and hopefully award, that department as well.

"Only 12 other towns in the state have gone through this process from stem to stern. It's not an easy thing to do," LaPlante added.

The SHAPE program awards public sector employers for outstanding safety and health management systems, and distinguishes those departments as models for others. Upon receiving the recognition, the worksite is exempt from regular inspections until renewal of the certification is needed. The Department of Labor would still respond to any complaints from employees of those work sites, but would not be knocking on doors for surprise inspections.

"SHAPE employers just get it," LaPlante said. "They are not the problem, and our time can be spent with other places that are. This award isn't given out lightly."

Since the program started in 2015, only 90 awards have been given out- about seven each year.