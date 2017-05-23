Wilton residents approve ordinance changes, fire truck purchase

WILTON - Residents gathered Monday evening for the town's annual meeting to discuss the budget, equipment purchases and the town's ordinances.

Amendments to the town's zoning ordinance as well as the building and property maintenance ordinance were approved by voters.

A description in the zoning ordinance under Performance Standards stating that property owners remain aware of "the amount of dust, noise or smoke produced," was amended to include "odors detectable at the lot line." Code Enforcement Officer Adam Cote explained that the process of applying these regulations in needed areas includes input from Town Manager Rhonda Irish and in severe cases will be brought to the attention of the Selectboard.

In addition, the building and property maintenance ordinance was expanded by voters to include the Residential II zoning area. That ordinance already includes the Residential I, Downtown Village and Commercial areas.

Article 15 proposed the purchase of a Light Duty Rescue Fire Truck for an anticipated sum of $115,500. Voters approved the appropriation of $95,000 from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District to help pay a portion of the costs. The fire department capital account will contribute $17,000 and the sale of the department's 4x4 forestry truck will contribute an additional $3,600.

"The truck we have now is in real bad shape. We bought it in 2008, hoping for five more years, and we've gotten ten out of it. It can hardly go up over a hill at full tilt," Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said.

The 1998 truck has spent the last seven weeks in the repair shop, which, as one resident pointed out, is not cheap either.

"We could keep throwing money at this vehicle, but it really wouldn't be a good investment. Kudos to the department for doing their research," Board Chair Tiffany Maiuri said.

The article was passed by voters.

Articles 1 through 39 of the 52 article warrant were passed with little comment. As recommended by the Selectboard, the proposed $3.1 million in expenditures represents roughly $24,000 more than the current fiscal year's budget. However, revenue is currently projected at $1.03 million, up by $38,000 as compared to the current fiscal year.