Wilton residents face federal charges relating to alleged fentanyl distribution

PORTLAND - Two women and one man, two from Wilton and one from Massachusetts, are facing federal charges relating to an alleged conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court.

Dennis Ayala, 55, and Andrea Hoffman, 35, both of Wilton, and Patricia Pimentel, 24 of Lawrence, Mass. have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of mixture containing fentanyl, a potent, synthetic form of heroin. That charge, considered a Class B felony by federal statute, carries a sentence of no less than 5 years and no more than 40 years in prison, as well as up to a $5 million fine.

Ayala and Pimental have also been charged with aiding and abetting the possession, with intent to distribute, of 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. That charge is also considered a Class B felony and carries a similar sentence.

The allegation is that the three individuals engaged in the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl between the dates of March 5 and Aug. 15. The aiding and abetting charge is specific to the date of May 22.

Ayala and Pimental have both pleaded not guilty to the charges. All three defendants are in federal custody. All three cases have been placed on the October trial list in Portland.

Ayala also faces charges out of Franklin County, having previously been indicted by the grand jury on one count of aggravated trafficking relating to the alleged selling of cocaine out of his Temple Road residence.

Police began investigating Ayala following an unattended death on April 15 in Wyman Township that was later determined to be a fatal overdose. Interviews after that death made investigators aware that Ayala had a history of selling cocaine and heroin out of his Temple Road residence. A search warrant was acquired by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Stephen Charles and executed by FCSO, Wilton police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel on April 18. In an arrest affidavit filed with the court, Charles indicated that police located crack cocaine, heroin, $6,628 in cash and items relating to the use and sale of illegal drugs, including crack pipes, scales, needles and substances used to cut drugs.

On May 22, Maine State Police executed a second search warrant on the same residence. According to another affidavit filed with court by Sgt. Matt Casavant, police located a marijuana grow operation, jars of dried marijuana and "dabs" of THC extract in plastic containers. Police also located a digital scale containing a white powder residue that later tested positive to fentanyl. Ayala was charged with unlawful possession and violating the conditions of his release; a motion was also made by the District Attorney's Office to revoke his bail.

Ayala was being held on $50,000 cash bail but was then taken into federal custody.

He was previously convicted of aggravated trafficking in Kennebec County in 1997.