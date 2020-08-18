Wilton residents meet outdoors to approve ordinances, municipal budget

WILTON - Residents approved new ordinances regulating retail marijuana, exploding targets and aboveground conduits at the annual town meeting Monday evening, as well as approving a $3.4 million budget.

Voters met outside the former Barclays building off the Weld Road, using masks and well-distanced chairs set up across the large parking lot or casting votes from their vehicles.

All of the proposed ordinances passed. An Energy/Transportation Conduits ordinance that requires setbacks for towers, allow for vegetated buffer zones and would prohibit development in certain zones, including the Varnum Pond Watershed Overlay zone, passed overwhelmingly. A representative of Central Maine Power, who is proposing to run its New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line through Wilton, attended the meeting and asked for permission to address the ordinance, but was denied by a vote of 16 to 20 as she was not a town resident.

Residents also approved an ordinance banning the use of exploding targets within town limits. The ordinance was in response to complaints about noise relating to the use of binary explosives set off on a private piece of property in town. Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said that the landowner was cooperating with police, but that in some cases people were going to the property without permission and setting off exploding targets, such as Tannerite. Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said that the ordinance was developed by reviewing what other towns had in place.

Resident Bill Bennett said that he opposed the ordinance, arguing that the targets were relatively safe and that people should be able to use such targets on their own property. Resident Jan Collins, who supported the ordinance, said that the issue was the noise generated by the explosions, despite the distance between her property and the Route 2 address that has been the focus of discussion. The vote to approve the ordinance was 24 to 20.

An ordinance regulating marijuana retail businesses was approved after residents asked questions about enforcing related regulations, such as monitoring odor. Lavin explained that the ordinance included a provision that required odor mitigation, potentially triggering a Planning Board evaluation and eventually the Selectboard, who could terminate a license. The ordinance also requires at least annually inspections by the Wilton Fire Department.

Voters generally sided with Finance Committee recommendations, adding roughly $30,000 to the Selectboard's recommended, $3.4 million budget. The fire, highway and recreation departments received generally small increases to equipment lines, while the Wilton Free Public Library was fully funded at their requested, $122,250 figure - roughly $11,000 more than the board's recommendation and $12,000 more than last year. Residents did agree to reduce a $2,500 appropriation to the Chamber of Commerce down to $1,500 as recommended by the board, after the Selectboard explained the reduction was due to not purchasing insurance for the Blueberry Festival, which wasn't held this year.

"Next year it will be at $2,500," Selectboard member Tom Saviello said, "because next year the Blueberry Festival will be back."

As recommended by both the Selectboard and the Finance Committee, residents funded Greater Franklin Development Council at $4,000, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services at $3,000, Seniors Plus at $3,000 and Western Maine Transportation at $3,399. Selectboard members that addressed the issue, Saviello and Selectboard member Tiffany Maiuri, said they believed that those services should be funded at the county level, but were recommending funding them locally this year due to the importance of the services.

Residents agreed to appropriate $30,000 out of the Comfort Inn Tax Increment Financing District to go toward a loan repayment relating to the waste treatment plant pump station upgrade and another $54,541 to pay for an annual payment on the fire department's Quint truck. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said that the TIF account had $158,000 in it, prior to the expenditures, and was expected to capture an additional $100,000 this next year. Additional funds were allocated out of the Undesignated fund to support three larger projects: $50,000 to go toward the foot of Wilson Lake's retaining wall project; $10,000 toward future maintenance and repair of the Wilson Stream Dam and bank; and $100,000 to go toward repaying a Department of Environmental Protection/Department of Economic & Community Development grant for the demolition of Forster Mill.