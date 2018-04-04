Wilton select board approves architectural work for Recreation Dept. office building

WILTON - Selectpersons met Tuesday night to discuss the Recreation Department renovation projects, as well as a paving bid and updates on the Community Development Block Grant applications.

The board approved the hiring of Diversified Drafting out of Mt. Vernon to assist with the Recreation Department office building/skating shack renovations. The architectural design will cost $2,500, with half of that fee being required upon completion of the draft and the other half upon completion of the project.

The draft will be a comprehensive one, including specs for the contractor bid, and will be available for board review no later than five weeks from the time the order is placed. The architects said they are happy to work with a committee of the select board's choosing and that they board will have final review before the draft is presented to the public. Half of the funds for the draft will be taken from an anonymous donation to the Recreation Department, while the other half will use money from the trust fund that was established for the department several months ago from a large anonymous donation.

Town-wide paving job will be open for bidding, with a deadline of 4 p.m. on May 4. The bids will be brought to the board on May 15.

The board also agreed to hire Lucas Striping to repaint the roughly 60 parking spots downtown on Main Street. The job will cost $500 and will be done overnight. A parking spot in front of Food City, in between the entrance and the exit to the parking lot, will be removed, however two additional spots will be added between Food City and Beyond Shoe Repair.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish updated board members on the three CDBG grants, stating that they are all still active. Both Carrier Welding and Lovett Woodworking have been utilizing grant funds- Carrier Welding with the hiring of additional employees and Lovett Woodworking with onsite training for current employees. The Downtown Facade grant has not been expended yet, but seven businesses have expressed interest in the opportunity according to Irish.