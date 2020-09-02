Wilton Select Board discusses next step for Forester Mill

WILTON - Members of the select board met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss updates with the former Forester Mill site; Town Manager Rhonda Irish and select persons Keith Swett and Tom Saviello recently met with Ransom Consulting to discuss the next steps for the former Forester Mill site. The consulting firm has been used consistently throughout the process of appropriately demolishing the abandoned mill.

Though the majority of the building has been taken down, several piers remain as well as a concrete slab. Originally, the town had been looking at the option of having the piers removed but have opted to hold off and have requested that Ransom conduct a "geo-technical" survey of the site. The purpose of the investigation would be to determine how much weight could be put on the concrete slab, such as storage units or construction vehicles. The results would help determine the scope of project that could be completed at the site by future owners.

Irish reported that all of the grant and loan funds from the Androscoggin Valley Council Of Governments have been used, but funding from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and Department of Environmental Protection still has a grant balance of $5,398.35 and an available loan amount of $100,000.

Ransom estimated the project to cost roughly $26,000.

The town currently owes $50,000 on the DEP loan for the project, and $75,000 on the AVCOG loan which they will pay off over the next two years.

Saviello moved to use the remaining $5,000 grant money and cover the rest of the $21,000 with a loan.

"This seems like an investment in order to get the most out of the property and get it back on the tax roles," Select person Tiffany Mauiri said.

The motion was passed unanimously.