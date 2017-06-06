Wilton selectboard approves erosion consultation

WILTON - Selectboard members met Tuesday night to discuss several grant applications, as well as the possibility of hiring consultants for two different projects dealing with erosion- one at Varnum Pond and one on Wilson Lake. Members also unanimously reelected Tiffany Maiuri as chair and elected Ruth Cushman to the position of vice chair.

A public hearing for Lovett Woodworks' Community Development Block Grant application began the meeting, with owner Tim Lovett presenting the benefits of his furniture making business. If awarded the grant, Lovett said he plans on hiring two to three employees as soon as possible, and possibly four to six full time employees within a year. Lovett also said that he will provide more extensive training for his current employees, which will in turn allow them to pass on their skills to newcomers. Doing this will allow the company to provide in-house training rather than hiring out for the work.

The business is located in the former G.H. Bass building on the Weld Road and, Lovett added, they hope to team up with a business downtown to create a show room for their pieces.

"I spent a long time looking for a shop and I landed in the right spot for sure," Lovett said.

Board members gave their unanimous approval for the submission of the application later on in the meeting.

Members also agreed on moving forward with the development of a Watershed Protection Plan through the work of Ecological Instincts LLC- an environmental consulting and ecological design firm out of Manchester. Owner Jennifer Jespersen has previously worked for the town, including last year's extensive surveying work of the Wilson Lake Watershed.

"She is thoroughly qualified in my opinion," head of the water and sewer department Justin Futia said.

Jespersen will be applying for a grant to cover any costs of the plan with the help of Friends Of Wilson Lake members.

A separate consultant out of Farmington- Treeline Landscape- will potentially be brought in to address issues of erosion at Kineowatha Park. After requesting bids from several companies with no luck, town manager Rhonda Irish found the Farmington business who provided an estimate of $3,808 for the job.

The work would include stabilizing the area in question, which was worked on just last year with the addition of a stone wall. If approved, drainage will be added to the area in a variety of ways to help with the flow of water coming off the park. Irish was given the go ahead to move forward with the project as long as the estimate is comparable to other companies offering the same work.

A local resident of Wilton has donated $10,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department, to be used at the discretion of director Frank Donald. The generous offering will be monitored by town officials, however Donald has a few ideas for small projects that the money could cover.

One of those projects is to add signage to the park's gazebo, which will debut as a music venue this summer. The department has already booked the spot for live music every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from now until September.