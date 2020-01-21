Wilton Selectboard approves Parking and Traffic Ordinance updates

WILTON - A public hearing was held Tuesday night to discuss the town's Parking and Traffic Ordinance; the board of selectpersons later approved the proposed changes.

Road signs will be added to Preston Street, Gilbert Street and Walker Hill Road from Route 2 to Lake Road after concerns were brought to Town Manager Rhonda Irish by local residents. The newly approved signage will deny access for any commercial vehicles on said streets; the same signs already exist on Lake Road due to the high amount of foot traffic. Residents were concerned that vehicles accessing Lake Road via Gilbert or Preston Streets might not see the existing signs.

The ordinance will reflect a change to parking regulations on Main Street- the three hour parking limit will apply to all vehicles with the exception of special considerations such as food trucks and contractors. Such vehicles will require prior approval by the Code Enforcement Officer, in coordination with the Police Department.

Two other adjustments were made after the board discussed the proposed violation fees. The fee for parking within ten feet of a fire hydrant was adjusted from $50 to $100. The same adjustment was made for any vehicle illegally parked in a handicap designated area.