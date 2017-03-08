Wilton Selectboard approves potential snow plow trade

WILTON - The Selectboard discussed Community Development Block Grants, its economic development consultant and agreed to trade snow plows with Livermore at Tuesday's meeting.

Owner of OriginsUSA, Pete Roberts, revoked his request for approval of a letter of intent to apply for the Community Development Block Grant. Town Manager Rhonda Irish reported that after much consideration, Roberts has had a change in plans and will be looking in a different direction.

Selectmen approved two other local businesses to submit letters of intent a meeting two weeks ago. Irish announced this week that the letter of intent from Carrier Welding and Fabrication has been approved and the business will be invited to apply for the grant.

Public Works Foreman, Dale Roberts, is looking into the possibility of trading snow plows with the town of Livermore. The subject was being brought to the table at Livermore's Selectboard Meeting the same night. Both towns have shown interest in the agreement; and, Irish noted, it would save Wilton nearly $5,000. A motion was passed unanimously to approve the trade should the opportunity present itself.

Members unanimously voted to fund a contract with Community Development Consultant Darryl Sterling, who has been working for the town on various grants for over a year.

"That one $400,000 grant aside, I've heard existing and new business owners saying 'oh thank goodness, here's someone who will hep me with this process'," Chair Tiffany Maiuri said.

The final voting on the town's budget will be held Monday March 13 at 7 p.m..

Nominations for two Selectboard positions and one school board seat remain open until March 31 at 5 p.m. Currently there is one candidate for each category.