Wilton Selectboard discusses facade grants, fire truck purchase

WILTON - Selectboard members met Tuesday night to discuss a proposed addition to the fire department's fleet of trucks, bids on cemetery maintenance equipment and to finalize the town meeting warrant that will appear before voters next month.

A public hearing was held prior to the meeting with information regarding the Community Development Block Grant Micro-Enterprise Assistance Grant Program. If accepted, the grant will provide the town of Wilton with $150,000 to improve the appearance of storefronts through a series of 50-50 matchs for business owners.

Community development consultant Darryl Sterling gave board members and residents an update on the status of the grant, reporting that between nine and 11 businesses have shown interest in the opportunity and he expects six to eight will benefit.

Following the presentation, board members voted unanimously to approve the application submission, which is due April 28.

At the annual town meeting, voters will be asked to weigh in on the approval of purchasing a new multi-purpose fire truck for the town's department. Chief Sunny Dunham along with Deputy Chief Tom Doak and Assistant Chief Kyle Ellis presented a detailed outline to board members concerning the potential expenditure.

The team said they have done nearly three years of work preparing for the purchase, knowing that their fleet was aging. The new light duty, quick attack truck, if approved by voters, would be multi-functioning, equipped to handle any scenario from chimney to forest fires. Its compact size would allow it to go places the bigger engines can't reach and would require less operative training for the crew.

A new truck being sold at $115,500 has caught the eye of department heads, nearly $50,000 cheaper than many of the used options. The truck meets all of the needs of the department and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Board members voted to amend Article 15 of the warrant which proposes the purchase of the truck to the townspeople. If passed, rather than borrow money to pay for the new truck, partial funds from the TIF account would be used to make the purchase up front. Fire department capital funds of $17,000, along with $3,600 from the sale of one of their vehicles, will be used for a portion of the payment, leaving a remainder of $94,900 to be used from the town's TIF account.

Equipment purchases were approved for cemetery maintenance this summer, including two riding mowers, two push mowers, two weed wackers, two backpack blowers and a trailer. Selectpersons previously approved a 30 hour seasonal position as well as two part time positions for the work at a meeting two weeks ago. The positions will cover care of the cemeteries, with the full time position doing additional work for the Highway Department during the off season or on days of bad weather.

The equipment will be purchased from R.S. Osgood & Sons in Dixfield for $20,468 which will be taken out of the cemetery funds. A $2,800 bid from Cushman's in Wilton was awarded for the fabrication of a trailer.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed budget at the May 22 Town Meeting. Elections for town office positions will be held May 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Running unopposed for two seats on the Selectboard are David Leavitt and Keith Swett, with Irving Faunce running unopposed for the RSU 9 board of directors position. Jeff Rowe and John Black have indicated that they will not be running for reelection to the Board of Selectpersons.

Selectboard members clarified that write-in candidates will be accepted as valid with enough votes.