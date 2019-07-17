Wilton Selectboard considers energy policies, moratorium

WILTON - The Selectboard is considering putting together a consolidated energy policy after the idea was presented by Selectperson Tom Saviello at Tuesday night's meeting. The board also discussed implementing a moratorium on energy projects until the town can review its regulations.

Saviello said he is only beginning to explore the potential of a moratorium and what that might look like, but still needs to do research on it. According to Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin, the town currently has regulations regarding the height of buildings and wind towers, but nothing specific for electric poles.

Selectperson David Leavitt questioned whether the town simply needs to reword an existing ordinance, rather than start from scratch. Saviello said he would sit down with Lavin in the next few weeks to begin looking into the matter and would report back to the board along the process.

Board members agreed that putting together a committee to address the issue would make the most sense.

Saviello said that he felt a moratorium on energy project applications is needed until the town could review its ordinances. Part of Central Maine Power's proposed 145-mile transmission line project would run through Wilton and a number of alternative energy projects have been proposed in other towns.

CMP also recently sat down with the Wilton and East Dixfield Fire Departments to look closer at procedures for potential fires along transmission lines. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the biggest question from department members was how they would access the lines if needed.

County Commissioner Terry Brann, who was present at the meeting, said they would consider sending a request to CMP for a county-wide meeting to discuss fire response.

"If there's a fire, we're all going. This is a county response, we should have a county-wide meeting," Saviello said.

In other news, Irish said that EnviroVantage has begun the abatement work at the former Forster Mill building.

"They are on site and moving along," she said.

Irish requested that board members begin to think about the next steps for the site, whether to sell by bid, by realtor or some other possibility for the entire area, particularly as an entry way into town.

The board approved annual road closings for the Blueberry Festival which is Aug. 2 and 3. The town boat landing will be closed through the weekend to allow for fireworks and boat rides offered by the town. The Route 2 end of Main Street along with Lake Road up to Preston Street will be closed Saturday for the fireworks show. No vehicles will be allowed along the head of the lake. Main and Weld Street will be closed for the parade Saturday morning and kept close from Food City to the intersection in anticipation of the fireman muster.

