Wilton Selectboard discusses broadband initiative

WILTON - The Selectboard received updates from the town's Water and Sewer Department Tuesday evening, as well from the Greater Franklin Development Council regarding the broadband initiative and Town Manager Rhonda Irish on the reopening of the town office.

Water Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman said they have been busy helping early returning snowbirds settle back into their homes with getting their water systems up and running. The task involves little to no contact with residents, he said. The department is also gearing up for a project that is expected to take two to three weeks at the minimum, Gossman said. A galvanized line on Birch Street will be replaced with plastic, affecting the water intake at four homes. Gossman has made sure everyone is up to date with the project, and all four houses will have an alternative avenue to access water throughout the project.

The ongoing broadband initiative, led by the Greater Franklin Development Council, has the opportunity to apply for a federal grant that would cover half of the proposed fees for the project. The installation would bring high-speed internet to a cluster of Wilton area towns including Carthage, Weld, Temple and Washington and Perkins Townships. The vetted provider would cover 70 percent of the costs, and is requesting that municipalities pitch in the remaining 30 percent. If approved for the $1 million grant, the remaining bill would be $2 million for the pole attachment fee. Board members agreed that the issue is an important one, but that the June 1 grant deadline might be too soon.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said she has put out a Request for Proposals for two positions- a town auditor and the town attorney. Both positions have been occupied by long-time companies, and Irish said she feels it is the right time to see what else companies have to offer in terms of pricing.

The Town Office is looking to reopen on May 18, with social distancing regulations in place. Only two people will be allowed in the building at one time, and all sanitary precautions will be taken. Selectboard meetings will continue to be conducted virtually until the 10 people or less limit is lifted.

Irish said the annual Town Meeting is currently scheduled for July 14 at Academy Hill school. She is looking into the possibility of holding selectboard elections at the larger locations as well.