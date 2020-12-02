Wilton selectboard discusses town improvements and gives Covid-19 update

WILTON - General improvements held the most discussion time at last night’s Wilton selectboard meeting. Attending Fire Department Chief Sonny Dunham proposed an amended list of quotes for generators suited for the Public Safety building that has been debated at several past meetings so far. The selectboard has been conscious of the capital purchase budget but is also aware of the importance of this particular purchase that would require most of the remaining Public Safety budget of $25,460.

“The current generator in the public safety building is the backup power for all the town’s emergency communication, and the building itself serves as the emergency shelter,” said town manager Rhonda Irish.

This isn’t a purchase that the board has considered lightly. The proposed generators ranged from $21,000 to $29,000, but the approved generator will be $23,361, from Lake Region Power Systems in Rangeley, a company vouched for by Chief Dunham. Due to the projection of no foreseeable costs to be taken from the Public Safety budget, as well as Irish’s point that the costs for the propane system for the generator will be coming out of a separate utility budget, the board was pleased with the choice despite the high price point. They unanimously approved the generator with the requirement that it be installed by May 1.

Staying with the theme of the night for town improvements, Irish asked for the board’s approval for a new generator for the Wilton town office.

“It has seen better days, but the office is basically a house working as an office,” said Irish, alluding to the lower cost points and the smaller generator sizes.

The board unanimously approved another Kohler generator that will also be from Lake Region Power Systems, with the requirement that the installation date be May 1 to coordinate with the Public Safety building’s project.

Positive news regarding Covid-19 updates can be difficult to come by right now, especially with rising cases nationwide and 223 known cases in Franklin County, but Irish spoke in support of the town’s commitment to their work even during these hard times.

“The whole town has been following Covid-19 practices. I really feel our town employees have gone above and beyond. We keep adjusting as we go along,” said Irish.

The medical marijuana retail store ordinance amendment has also been circulating previous Wilton selectboard meetings, and the board will be hosting another public hearing for 3 retail store requests during the first meeting in January.

“The amendments are still being worked on, but it’s just about there,” said Irish on the ordinance change finalizations that many marijuana retail store owners have been waiting on.

In a private executive session, attending Police Chief Heidi Wilcox proposed a new sign-on bonus for both certified and part-time police officers. Those that are certified and working full time would receive a bonus of $8,000 in two payments, half upfront and half at the end of their first year of service, and non-certified officers would receive a bonus of $2,000 on the same payment system. It was approved 4:1 by the board.