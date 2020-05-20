Wilton Selectboard discusses transfer station hours, liquor license extension

WILTON - Members of the Selectboard met Tuesday evening to discuss a proposed change in transfer station hours, an extension of a liquor license and the upcoming voting season.

Public Works Forman John Massè made a proposal to the board to consider eliminating Sundays at the Transfer Station. The station is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays; Massè said if they were to close on Sundays they would stay open longer on Saturdays.

Several members of the board said they worry the reduced hours would make it more difficult for residents who work during the week to have ample time to access the transfer station. The board decided to give the idea some more time to play out, with the hopes that residents will contribute their thoughts. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said as the town looks to hire a new employee for the transfer station position, they are having difficulty finding someone who wants to work a full weekend year round. Irish also said she looked into neighboring, similarly sized towns and Wilton is the only transfer station open on Sundays.

In other news, board members signed off on a request for a liquor license extension. The request will head to the planning board for final approval. If approved, Ambition Brewing would expand into a neighboring building that owner Jeff Chaisson recently purchased. The expansion would allow Ambition to reopen on July 1 in accordance with state health safety guidelines. Chaisson said they are planning to build a temporary hallway connecting the two buildings, with long-term plans of completely remodeling. The expansion would also allow the brewery access to a small yard space for outdoor seating.

Irish reported to the board that all Regional School Unit 9 buildings will be off limits to non-school events, such as the town's annual meeting that is usually held at Academy Hill School. The meeting is currently scheduled for July 20 and Irish said they are looking into options of where to hold it. Many municipalities are in the same boat, she said.