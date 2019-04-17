Wilton Selectboard discusses Varnum Pond ordinance

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons discussed a proposed ordinance and heard updates from the highway and fire departments.

Superintendent Heinz Gossman of the Water and Sewer Department proposed a new ordinance for Wilton's portion of Varnum Pond, which supplies the town's drinking water, to help protect the quality of the water.

"It would just be about putting on paper things that have been in practice," Heinz said.

A public hearing will be held on May 7 before being brought to a special town meeting for a vote. Gossman also fielded questions regarding an anticipated water rate increase, the first that the town has seen since the mid-1990s. The increase will not affect sewer rates, Gossman said.

Public Works Foreman Dale Roberts was given permission to replace a 1995 John Deer Wheel Loader by bid, specifying that the new vehicle has an optional plow wing set up. Roberts said the trade will save the department money in the long run.

Roberts also asked the board to consider taking away a parking spot on Main Street near the Wilton Free Public Library bridge that has been the cause of several complaints. The spot is situated on a section of curb that juts out into the road, narrowing the street. There have been several near accidents, Roberts said. Wilton Fire Department Chief Sonny Dunham agreed, adding that it is nearly impossible for fire trucks to get through when the spot is occupied. The board agreed to look into the matter further.

Dunham also gave the Fire Department's quarterly report, noting that the number of structure fires had increased and the department received 79 calls overall. The department will be offering a free safety training in Village View Complex this Thursday for anyone who is interested.