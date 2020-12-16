Wilton Selectboard hears update on RSU 9 and upcoming roadwork projects

WILTON - The Wilton Selectboard was joined Tuesday night by Regional School Unit 9 Board of Director, Cherieann Harrison, who presented updates on how the district has allocated funds from Covid grants received earlier in the year, as well as upcoming budgetary concerns. Since the last school board update in September, the children and staff have returned safely to school with new safety measures in place and a budget to distribute electronic devices and food staples to each child enrolled. Where the schools have seen a negative impact from the pandemic is in their enrollment numbers, which then influence the state funding received.

“Right now, we’re at a two year average loss of 105 students. This year alone, we lost 9 percent of our student enrollment, and the district estimates a $1-1.3 million reduction from state subsidies next year due to this drop. This will impact not just next year, but the year after,” said Harrison.

Once schools recover from the enrollment plunges of the pandemic, the numbers that the state takes into account for funding will still reflect the old enrollment rates. While this will prove to be a challenge in the coming years to recover from, Harrison said that the district is luckier than some.

The RSU 9 Board has established a savings fund for emergencies, looking ahead for future financial strains as a result of Covid. The official budget for the 2021 school year is set to come in February. RSU 9 has also appointed an interim Superintendent, Monique Poulin, who will be starting on Dec. 28. The school board will be hosting a search committee in the spring to find a permanent Superintendent.

There is an upcoming rehabilitation project taking place on Depot St, focusing on the restructuring of the sidewalks between the intersection at Academy Hill down to the former Forster Mill. There is no estimated start date yet, as the project will require the town to apply for the Municipal Partnership Initiative Program, which is a collaboration between the state and the town, in which the town pays for 60 percent of the proposed project. The Selectboard unanimously approved the motion to move forward with obtaining engineering plans and applying for the grant program.

Health Officer Michael Parker presented the revised version of the Marijuana Ordinance Plan.

“We tried to let the free market decide what’s going on out there, not the town,” said Parker. He will be taking the final notes from the Selectboard and moving forward with a final draft.

There will be a recorded presentation from the engineers designing the Wilson Lake retaining wall that will be held and posted on Dec. 29.

“They ended up with a much simpler plan than they originally proposed,” said Town Manager Rhonda Irish, who will be hosting the workshop.

Board member Tom Saviello, who has seen the two drawings said that the proposal are similar to the design from the 1920s. The main difference with the updated plan for the retaining wall project is additional parking.

In other business, the Board heard from Irish that there is a new law in effect that will be impacting part time workers, that dictates that for every 40 hours worked, one hour of part time paid time off is earned.