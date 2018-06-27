Wilton selectboard looks to RFPs for Forster Mill site

WILTON - Selectpersons discussed potential next steps for the remaining Forster Mill building on Depot Street last night, opening the discussion up to the public for ideas.

Roughly half of the building has been demolished now- a project that has been underway for several years since the mill came into ownership of the town. The crumbling building has brought concern from town officials and local residents, both due to the structurally unsafe conditions as well as the amount of asbestos and other hazardous material throughout. Phase one of demolition officially began this spring and was completed on May 18. This included proper disposal of the asbestos and clean up of the site.

Selectpersons will now have to navigate action throughout phase two of the project, taking into consideration the passing of Wilson Stream through the site. Town Manager Rhonda Irish explained that if the remaining structure represents less than 50 percent of the total value of the original building than redevelopment is not an option. Assessors are now in the process of determining the value of the remaining building.

If the second half of the building is valued at 50 percent or more of the total, than redevelopment is possible as long as the plans follow the guidelines of the Department of Environmental Protection Agency. Currently, a portion of the building stretches over Wilson Stream. If the building is demolished, that portion cannot be rebuilt and any future structure would be required a distance of 75 feet from the stream. If the building can be redeveloped as is, the intersection with Wilson Stream can remain.

Irish said a handful of people have expressed interest in the historic site, with ideas including senior housing, a brewery, a town park or a business complex. Selectpersons voted unanimously to send out a request for proposals for the site, with a decision deadline of late August. The board will require a detailed plan of proposals, including funding sources and a project timeline, and the outcome will all hinge on the assessed value of the building.

"The last thing we want is for that building to just sit there. We don't want to go backwards," Irish said.

In addition to the call for RFPs, Irish and other town officials will continue to pursue additional grant funding to potentially demolish the remaining portion of the mill. Irish said more funding from DEP and Androscoggin Valley Council Of Governments will be available this fall, though she does not know the amount yet. Depending on RFPs received, and the value of the site, that funding will be pursued further in the fall if necessary.

According to Irish, the project has cost a total of $546,000 so far, roughly half of which has been obtained through grant money. The town has used roughly $48,000 from the Undesignated Funds Account and has taken out $200,000 in interest free loans, she said.

"It was intentional of the board to not take out additional loans. We were aware of grants that would be available in the future, and knew that doing it in phases would relieve the burden for tax payers," Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri said.