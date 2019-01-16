Wilton Selectboard moving forward with Forster Mill project

WILTON - The Selectboard met Tuesday evening to hear an update on the former Forster Mill demolition project, as well as to discuss the ongoing support for Barclaycard Services Operation Center employees.

The town was awarded a $150,000 grant, as well as approved for a $150,000 loan from Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments in order to complete demolition and cleanup at the former Forster Mill site.

The 115-year-old mill, previously owned by Forster Manufacturing Co., was acquired by the town for unpaid taxes in 2015, after the owner failed to restart a privately-organized demolition process that was derailed after asbestos was located in the structure. The town arranged for environmental assessments and an asbestos abatement prior to beginning to take the structure down this year. The first phase of demolition, undertaken by low bidder EnviroVantage and encompassing more than half of the structure, was completed in May.

At present, the town's activity at the site has cost roughly $546,000. Approximately half of that was obtained through grant funding, while Wilton has also employed $48,000 from the Undesignated Fund balance and $200,000 in interest free loans.

The town was approved two months ago to receive an additional $100,000 in federal Environmental Protection Agency grant funds and another $100,000 in interest free loan money. The environmental engineering firm, Ransom Consulting, estimated $500,000 for completion of the project.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Ransom Consulting will be available for a meeting with the Selectboard on Feb. 5 to go over details of the next phase of the project. The project would require voter approval before moving forward, which would require a public hearing and a special town meeting. If awarded the bid, EnviroVantage would likely be able to start the project mid-March and be finished by mid-June.

Following an announcement last week that Barclays will be closing come spring, state and local officials have held a series of meetings to discuss how to support the displaced workers.

Selectman Tom Saviello said he had received reports that the employees are feeling optimistic due to the outpouring of support. All communication regarding the effort is being filtered through Irish, board chair Tiffany Maiuri said.