Wilton selectboard sends four properties to foreclosure bid

WILTON - A public hearing held Tuesday night provided an overview of four properties that are being foreclosed by the town due to unpaid taxes. The properties will be sold through a sealed bid process beginning late next month.

A four-acre lot on the Tobin Flat Road will go to minimum bid of $1,575; an .03 acre island lot that cannot be built upon will go to bid for $839; and a .72 acre lot that includes a house on Cemetery Road will go to bid for $4,530. The final property, a .59 acre lot on Webb Ave, will go to bid for $20,275. That amount was decided based on the assessed value of the property. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the town paid to have a structure on the lot demolished and the property cleaned up two years ago at the cost of $21,705. Irish recommended setting the minimum bid at $24,432 to reimburse the town for those costs, plus pay off the $2,226 owed in taxes.

"I'd rather see these numbers back on the tax rolls and give people a price that is reasonable," Selectman David Leavitt said.

The board unanimously decided to begin the process of renovating the Wilson Lake retaining wall, the first step of which is to send out Request for Qualifications for environmental engineers.

"We've done minor repairs in the wall over the years, but it's time to start getting an engineer on board," Irish said.

Selectpersons agreed and the RFQs will be posted soon, Irish said.