Wilton selectboard sets hours for RSU 9 referendum voting

WILTON - The selectboard met Tuesday night to award a bid for a new police cruiser, a lease for the purchase Parks and Recreation docks and playground equipment and discuss the upcoming hours for school budget voting.

Quirk Auto out of Augusta was awarded the purchase of Wilton Police Department's newest addition to the fleet of cruisers. The bid for the cruiser came in at the lowest price of $24,106. The department has purchased cruisers from Quirk in the past and expect everything to be about the same.

A lease purchase for the new dock system at Kineowatha Park as well as playground equipment for both Kineowatha and East Wilton was awarded to Franklin Savings Bank after bids were sought from several local banks. FSB's bid came in with the best offer at a 3.49 percent interest rate and an annual payment of $33,142.29. The first payment will be due July 1.

Hours have been set for the Town Office polls for the Regional School Unit 9 referendum on May 15. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.- a window that select persons hope will extend the opportunity for residents to come in and vote.