Wilton selectboard talks facade grants, updates for Forster Mill

WILTON - A public hearing was held last night prior to the Selectboard meeting to approve the next phase of the Community Development Block Grant for the Downtown Revitalization Project.

Town members approved funding cosmetic improvements for six to ten buildings in the downtown area in the amount of $150,000. The updates will go towards eliminating the "slum and blight" that was identified as a concern at the annual town meeting two years ago.

"We're in a good situation right now to keep things moving with the town," Darryl Sterling, the town's community and infrastructure development specialist said.

A portion of the CDBG funds are being used for the demolition and clean up of the Forster Mill, which the town acquired in March 2015. Town manager Rhonda Irish said Tuesday night that Ransom Consulting is moving into the next phase of work at the mill, designing the action steps relating to the demolition the building. Selectboard members gave their opinion that the mill should be taken down first, before dealing with the large cement slab that covers the ground beneath the building.

"Of course we need to look at costs, but when everything is said and done it should look totally clean," Selectperson David Leavitt said.