Wilton Selectboard tours Wastewater Treatment facility

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons gathered at the Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday evening to tour the renovated facility and hold their regularly scheduled meeting. They approved bids presented by the Water/Wastewater and Public Works Departments and heard an update from Town Manager Rhonda Irish regarding the Forster Mill demolition project.

The Wasterwater Treatment Plant will celebrate its one year anniversary of new construction on June 15. Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman said he is pleased with the project.

"We're happy with the way everything came out and with the way things are running," he said.

After the town sent out a request for quotes for a study of Varnum Pond, the town's water source, Ecological Instincts was chosen for the project. The Manchester-based company has worked closely with the town on other projects and has been performing tests on the water, with plans to continue studying the plankton, temperature and other aspects throughout the summer.

Three water filters are in need of being stripped and repainted, Gossman said, and although the project was previously performed in-house, Gossman recommended hiring professionals to do the job this time. Of the two bids that came in for the project, Gossman recommended the more-expensive Northeast Painting at $24,656. The company will not use sandblasting but will work in smaller sections at a time, a benefit that Gossman said is worth the price.

"There's less room for error without the sand blasting," he said.

The bid was approved by the board and the project should be completed by the end of the summer according to Gossman.

Another bid presented by Public Works Department director Dale Roberts will purchase a new loader, if approved by voters at next week's annual meeting. The accepted bid came in from Beauregard Equipment of Scarborough for $137,900, after a trade-in of a department back hoe for $20,000. Roberts also proposed purchasing a $35,000 plow system from Craig Manufacturing.

"The Craig system seems more rugged and sturdier. It will save hours on the grader in the wintertime so we can save it for summer roads," Roberts said.

EnviroVantage will be on site at the former Forster Mill next week to begin the next phase of demolition. They are starting a month later than expected, but are confident they will finish within the timeline outlined in the contract, said Irish. Per that document, the project should be completed by Aug. 19.

On June 17, the town will gather at the Academy Hill School cafeteria for the annual meeting. The board will host a barbecue starting at 5:30 p.m.; the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Voting for local candidates, and the Regional School Unit 9 budget, will be held on June 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office.