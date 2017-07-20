Wilton selectboard votes in four new planning board members

WILTON - Selectpersons at Tuesday night's meeting voted through four new planning board members, and discussed the idea of adding a boat dock to Kineowatha Park.

Two applicants for the planning board appeared at the meeting, and were granted the two full time positions open. Cherieann Harrison, who currently sits on the RSU 9 school board, applied for and received a position that will expire next June, and Mike Leblanc was awarded a full time position that expires in June of 2019. Herbert Norman and Jeff Chaisson were both voted in for the two alternate positions.

After an idea arose this spring to install a boat dock at Kineowatha Park, Town Manager Rhonda Irish researched the possibility, sending a letter of intent for a grant that would help with the project. A coordinator of the grant came to inspect the proposed location for the dock, determining that it was not a good fit for the intention of the money.

Irish reported that the inspector stated the grant is generally used more for boat launches, but could potentially help with a few issues highlighted at the location. Options such as a small retaining wall, a longer ramp and a concrete walkway were all discussed.

Selectpersons unanimously decided to hold off on pursuing the idea any further after hearing from several residents that a boat dock would not fit the family friendly theme of Kineowatha Park.