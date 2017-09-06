Wilton selectboard votes to take action regarding local property

WILTON - The selectboard voted unanimously at Tuesday night's meeting to notify five property owners that they are in violation of the town's Property Maintenance Ordinance.

The discussion on the issue, along with a voiced opinion from a resident, led to a shift in several board members' opinions. The conversation began with several suggestions as to how to assist the land owners in reaching compliance with the ordinance, but later became a dialogue on sticking to the town's voted-on ordinance.

"You are suggesting subjective opinions on an ordinance that was voted on by the townspeople, and that you all signed. Deviating from it pretty much sends the message that we don't have an ordinance," resident Mike Wells said.

Wells owns several properties which, he said, he puts significant effort into maintaining.

"The purpose of the ordinance is not to help out land owners, but to protect all property owners. Our job is not to babysit them," he said.

The five properties in question were officially notified in June, with a clearly stated list of steps that needed to be taken within 30 days. While some progress has been made on all properties except for one, none have completed the full list of requirements. The owners were given an extension of 60 days to get the work done, which has now come to an end.

Several selectpersons recommended bringing the property owners in for a public hearing on the matter, which Selectperson Keith Swett said could be unnecessarily uncomfortable for everyone involved. Selectperson David Leavitt referred back to the ordinance and pointed out the next step as being a notification from the town's attorney.

The ordinance also says that if a property owner presents a personal hardship or extenuating circumstance, the Code Enforcement Officer can grant a 180-day extension.

"Mike made a compelling case. It's good to have these public meetings and to be reminded that we have the ordinance and our job is to follow it," Chair Tiffany Maiuri said.