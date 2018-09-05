Wilton Selectmen appoint new planning board members

WILTON - Selectmen appointed two new seats to the planning board before hearing updates from Town Manager Rhonda Irish at Tuesday night's meeting.

Janice Sabin will fill a full time position on the planning committee while Bill McCrillis will sit as an alternative position. Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin recommended the two of the three applicants, requesting that the third applicant, Maxine Collins, remain in her seat on the appeals board due to her good work.

Irish reported to the board that the Fire Truck Committee opened the bidding process for utility bodies last week and will be putting the information gathered into a spread sheet for review by Sept. 17. Irish said she hopes by then they will be prepared to make a recommendation to the board.

"I think the committee will make the best recommendation for the town in the end," Selectman Dave Leavitt said.

In other updates, Irish reminded the board that a public hearing will be held on Sept. 18 for junkyard renewal contracts. Currently there are three contracts up for renewal- Enterprises Inc., Michael Stickney, and Haggan Enterprises.

A Household Hazardous Waste day will be held at the Wilton Transfer Station in conjunction with the towns of Farmington and Weld on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.