Wilton selectpersons discuss marijuana ordinance, CMP line

WILTON - Selectpersons discussed potential action regarding marijuana-related businesses in town at Tuesday's meeting, as well as approving the purchase of a new utility body for a squad rescue truck at the Fire Department and voting to file a petition as interveners in the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

An article was approved by voters at the annual town meeting back in June that amended a zoning ordinance to include the allowance of marijuana retail sales, cultivation and manufacturing. That ordinance is up for discussion again after the state's recent designation between "adult use" marijuana and "medicinal"- a designation that is not currently addressed in the ordinance.

"There are so many gray areas right now that some towns are looking at 60-day moratoriums to give more time," Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

Irish said she does not believe a special town meeting that would be required to change the ordinance is a realistic option since at least 100 people would need to be in attendance and that number is not even reached at the regular town meeting each year.

"It could be assumed that we're already opted in because of the language we voted on, or we could establish a moratorium until the town meeting in June when residents could vote on a new ordinance," she said.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said they have one applicant now who wants to open a medicinal marijuana retail store in the old Hammond shoe building. If the ordinance is left as is the applicant, along with any others between now and December when the state law will go into effect, would be grandfathered in.

"Whatever we do, we need to be consistent," Irish said.

Selectpersons agreed to think the options over before deciding whether or not to take action.

A committee that was formed in June has been overseeing the Fire Department's situation regarding a squad truck purchase that was unfulfilled by the seller. The Quick Attack truck- designed for lighter duty jobs and fast-paced responses, was purchased from Mays Service/Municipal Vehicles of Belle Vernon, Penn. two years ago. A delivery date of early winter 2017 was agreed upon by the town and the company, but came and went with no indication that the truck was ready.

The town indicated in a statement released in March that it had made payments in excess of $50,000 leading up to the delivery date, with the company claiming that the delivery of components associated with the truck had been delayed. Residents approved using $95,000 in tax increment financing funds along with an additional $17,000 from the fire department's capital account and a little more than $3,000 from the sale of the department's old forestry truck to pay for the new equipment priced at $115,000.

Following an investigation by Chief Sonny Dunham, the town learned that the body of the truck had seen very little work, despite reports from the company that great progress was being made. Advised by Town Manager Rhonda Irish and a legal consultant, Dunham retrieved the truck and brought it back to Wilton.

Town officials have taken legal action with the company and are attempting to recover at least a portion of the money spent. In the meantime, the committee was approved to purchase the body for the truck priced at $14,651 from Hews Company in New Hampshire. The remaining balance in the department's capital account of $6,840, specifically earmarked for the truck, will be put towards the purchase as well an additional $7,810 which selectpersons specified needs to be taken from the Fire Department's budget. Delivery of the body will take six to eight weeks according to Irish.

According to board chair Tiffany Maiuri, negotiations have ceased between Central Maine Power and a local group of concerned residents regarding the New England Clean Energy Connect project. Of the four board members in attendance, three voted in favor of signing a petition to the Public Utility Commission for the town to become an intervener- Maiuri, Keith Swett and David Leavitt, while Phillip Hilton abstained.