Wilton shoe repair shop expanding drop off locations, staff

WILTON - One year into their move from Auburn into downtown Wilton, Beyond Shoe Repair is continuing to expand its number of products, staff and drop off locations.

One of seven or eight shoe repair shops in the state, Beyond Shoe Repair was started in 2014 by Lucas Argrew in Auburn. Last year, the shop moved to 514 Main Street in Wilton. Argrew, who took up cobbling while living in Ohio and moved back east after the recession hit, said that the community has been very welcoming.

"We really appreciate the reception," Argrew said. "We're really just trying to keep this industry alive for people who want it and need it."

There are only a handful of cobblers across the state, Argrew said, and he's the only one that's younger than 50. As the industry is reliant upon new blood, Argrew has taken on an apprentice, Isaiah Alexander, as the business continues to grow.

Beyond Shoe Repair also works on snowshoes, luggage, equestrian gear and other restoration or repair jobs that involve heavy sowing through leather or rubber. Locally, they've worked with police departments on holsters, microphone straps and other equipment, as well as school districts on instrument cases. Their specialty, however, remains shoes, ranging from simple repairs to specialized orthopedic work.

"Anything that goes on your feet," Argrew said.

The repair shop offers discounts to repair shoes made in Maine, such as old Bass or Rancourts.

They've also opened an Etsy e-commerce shop for small leather items like belts, wallets and coin purses. Future ideas include crafting costumes and props.

The hours of the Wilton shop are Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beyond Shoe Repair also has drop off locations for shoes in Bath and Brunswick, inside J & J Dry Cleaners establishments; in Auburn in the Going Postal store; and at the store in Wilton. Argrew is also looking at opening a drop off location in Norway. Beyond Shoe Repair is also available via appointment by calling 645-2262.

For the Beyond Shoe Repair website click here, and for Facebook click here.