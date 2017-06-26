Wilton special town meeting is June 27

WILTON - A special town meeting will be held Tuesday June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilton Town Office to discuss and vote on a three-article warrant.

Two of the articles, if passed, will allow two different businesses to move forward with a Community Development Block Grant application.

Carrier Welding, who was approved to submit an application for the grant funding last month, will be on the ballot for voters to decide whether or not to pass the funding in the amount of $240,000. If passed, the money will be matched with a $275,000 loan that will allow the company to create eight more positions and obtain the necessary equipment to expand the company's work load.

Another business who is currently in phase two of the grant, will be requesting approval from voters to move forward with a $50,000 project development application. Lovett Woodworks, located in the former G.H. Bass building on the Weld Road, plans on hiring two to three employees if awarded the grant, and possibly four to six full time employees within a year. Additional training for current employees will allow the company to provide in-house training rather than hiring out for the work.

A third article will address the Forster Mill property, asking voters to appropriate up to $300,000 for abatement and demolition work. An additional $150,000 loan from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Community Development's Brownfield Program will be used along with $100,000 previously raised by the town to apply for a state funded loan that will make the remaining abatement work and demolition job possible.

The loan would be a zero percent interest, with a 10 year payback deadline. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said she believes, if budgeted appropriately, the loan could be paid back within four years.