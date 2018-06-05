Wilton takes legal action, forms committee for Quick Attack Fire Truck

WILTON - Following approval by the Selectboard, a new committee will be formed to help determine the next steps for a Quick Attack Fire Truck purchased in June 2017. The truck has yet to see service after the seller was unable to deliver the complete vehicle on schedule.

The multi-purpose engine, designed for lighter duty jobs and fast-paced responses, was bought by the town after an article was passed at last year's annual town meeting. Purchased from Mays Service/Municipal Vehicles of Belle Vernon, Penn., Wilton Fire & Rescue expected to receive delivery of the truck in the early winter of 2017. That plan ran into problems after the company was unable to complete the delivery as specified. The town indicated in a statement released in March that it had made payments in excess of $50,000 leading up to the delivery date, with the company claiming that the delivery of components associated with the truck had been delayed.

The truck's price tag was nearly $50,000 cheaper than other, similar models, totaling $115,000. Residents approved using $95,000 in tax increment financing funds, $17,000 from the fire department's capital account and a little more than $3,000 from the sale of the department's old forestry truck to pay for the new equipment.

Following an investigation by Chief Sonny Dunham, the town learned that the body of the truck had seen very little work, despite reports from the company that great progress was being made. Advised by Town Manager Rhonda Irish and a legal consultant, Dunham retrieved the truck and brought it back to Wilton.

Town officials have taken legal action with the company and are attempting to recover at least a portion of the money spent. In the meantime, Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri suggested the formation of a committee to address the issue further.

"I think it would be smart to start looking at options," Maiuri said, referring specifically to the rebuilding of the truck.

The town plans to complete the unfinished work and a committee could help guide that process, Maiuri said. The board decided to include on the committee two members of the fire department, two board members and three residents of the Wilton community who are knowledgeable on the subject. The group will focus primarily on bringing the truck up to speed for the use of the department, including seeking advice on what equipment and features to include, as well as finding a company to do the job.