Wilton teen selected as Miss Maine Teen USA finalist

WILTON - A local teen has been selected as an official State Finalist in the Miss Maine Teen USA Pageant, competing against hundreds of applicants for the November event.

Valerianne Hinkley, who was most recently recognized for her work advocating against bullying, plans to continue fighting that issue throughout her pageant. The Mt. Blue High School sophomore will represent the state during the competition by making numerous appearances throughout the state, helping local communities, businesses and charitable organizations, as well as appearing at special events, grand openings and parades.

Hinkley not only spends her time advocating against peer bullying, she is also on the football and competition cheerleading team, an honor student, a member of student council and part of the University of Maine at Farmington Upward Bound. Hinkley says being selected as a finalist is a chance of a lifetime, and if crowned Miss Maine, will represent the state at the national Miss Teen USA pageant.

The finalist is collecting donations and seeking sponsorships to help cover the costs of the pageant fees such as meals, photography and accommodation. Donations can be made by going to her Go Fund Me page Anyone wishing to sponsor Hinkley, or to donate directly to her pageant account can go to her website here.