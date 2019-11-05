Wilton to vote on truck on Nov. 19

WILTON - A special town meeting will take place on Nov. 19 to determine the proposed purchase of a 2020 International truck for the Public Works Department.

The truck will be a replacement for one that began having problems last year and was deemed costly to repair. If approved, the truck would be purchased at a price of $163,649- $64,000 appropriated from the Undesignated Fund Account and $99,649 from a lease/purchase agreement.

A second article that would have appeared on the warrant will be bumped to a later date, most likely in early December. The board will consider a warrant for the special town meeting at their next board meeting. The article will propose a moratorium to be placed on both medical and adult use marijuana regulations. If approved by residents, the delay will allow the state to finalize their own regulations before the town takes action.

After an executive session, the board approved Town Manage Rhonda Irish's appointment of a new public works foreman. Longtime town employee John Masse will take over the job vacated by Dale Roberts who took a position as head of Public Works in Rumford. Masse has worked for the town for more than 14 years as a public works crew leader.