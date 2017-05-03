Wilton Town Report dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak

WILTON - A dedication ceremony for the annual Town Report was held last night, honoring this year's recipient - Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak.

Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri presented the first copy of the report to Doak at the fire department while his wife, colleagues and town officials looked on.

"You really exemplify what it means to give back to the community," Maiuri said.

This year marks Doak's 60th year of working for the fire departments of Wilton and, prior to that, Rangeley. He also worked for 42 years as an EMT and a paramedic for the Northstar Emergency Medical Services.

Selectboard members reconvened at the Town Office after the ceremony to discuss paving and highway equipment bids, a potential grant application and fire department salaries.

Five bids are being taken into consideration for upcoming paving work as well as new equipment for the highway department. Details of the bids will be reviewed by Public Works Foreman Dale Roberts at a meeting on Thursday and his recommendation will be presented to the board at the May 16 meeting.

The okay was given by board members to move forward with an application for the Northern Border Regional Grant which could bring additional improvements to the downtown area, as well as to the Western Play Museum.

The museum has applied for the grant the past two years, but hasn't fit the qualifications according to Town Manager Rhonda Irish. This year's application, however, will include a proposal to share the grant money with the town to bring updates to public areas such as Bass Park and McGillicuddy Park. The maximum amount available is $250,000 and whatever funds were approved would be shared evenly by the museum and the town.

"There is a wide variety of things that can be done with it," Irish said, giving examples of how several other towns have used the grant money in past years.

Several ideas were brought to the table, such as adding permanent bathrooms to Bass Park, or working on a bigger picture project of bringing more recreational use to Wilson Stream which runs alongside the downtown area. Board members discussed the idea of adding a boat storage building alongside the stream that would house kayaks and canoes for rent by the public.

The museum would use the money for reconstruction of the carriage house, which will eventually become a staged "village" for kids to play in, complete with a restaurant, doctor's office and grocery store. It would also provide a stage for performances.