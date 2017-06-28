Wilton voters approve CDBG applications, loan for Forster Mill demolition

WILTON - A special town meeting held last night approved the ongoing development of two local businesses, and gave town officials the support to move forward with securing funding for the Forster Mill building project.

A crowd of residents filled the town office building for the meeting, seeking more information about the articles on the presented warrant. Two different ongoing applications for the Community Development Block Grant were up for discussion, both seeking to move forward in the process of expanding.

A CDBG application from Carrier Welding and Fabrication was approved by voters in the amount of $240,000 which will allow the company to purchase new equipment and expand its infrastructure. This will in turn bring in more work and allow for eight more full time positions to be created. The money will be matched by a $275,000 loan.

Lovett Woodworking's CDBG application was also approved in the amount of $50,000 which will create 10 more full time positions in the community. The business hopes to create 3-4 full time jobs in the future as well.

Both applications require back up from the town, stating that if the positions are not created, the money will need to be repaid. This detail was what concerned voters the most, several voicing the opinion that if something were to fall through and the positions were not created, it would be detrimental to the town. Application advisors from both projects seemed unconcerned, one stating that he views this as a very low risk situation for the town.

The third article which was approved by voters will allow town officials to appropriate up to $300,000 for the abatement and demolition work at the Forster Mill property. The funds will be used alongside a $300,00 loan from the Community Development's Brownfield Program to hopefully finish the asbestos removal project at the old mill, and begin taking the building down.

The loan would be a zero percent interest, with a 10 year payback deadline. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said she believes, if budgeted appropriately, the loan could be paid back within four years.

Voters were hesitant about the town continuing to spend so much money on the long-term project, worried that taking out the loan might raise taxes. Irish said they have not put together next year's budget and there is no way of knowing what the loan will do to taxes. Meeting moderator and former selectman Tom Saviello said he does not believe the loan would affect taxes.

In addition, selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri pointed out that people call her on a weekly basis asking when the mill will be taken care of.

"It is a huge liability to the town. It's an eye sore and a blight on the town preventing economic development," Maiuri said.

She went on to explain to voters the reality of the safety plan if the building were to ever catch on fire.

"We would save lives first, and hopefully some of the homes," she said.

A public meeting will be held on July 18 detailing the next steps for the building, now that funding can be secured.