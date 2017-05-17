Wilton votes in two new Selectboard members, RSU 9 director

WILTON - The town office polls closed last night at 8 p.m. after a full day of residents casting votes for two new Selectboard members and a new representative on the Mt. Blue Regional School District school board.

All candidates ran unopposed.

Keith Swett will be sworn in for a position on the Selectboard following next week's town meeting after receiving 86 votes from town members. The second seat will be filled by David Leavitt who received 76 votes. Leaving the board are Selectperson Jeff Rowe and Selectperson John Black. Tiffany Maiuri will remain Selectboard chair until the board's elections are held following the transition of members. Selectperson Ruth Cushman and Selectperson Jeff Adams will remain on the board.

Irving Faunce ran for the seat on the RSU 9 school board vacated by Swett and received 81 votes.

Available at the town office are the annual town reports, with the town meeting scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Academy Hill School cafeteria.