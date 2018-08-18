Wilton woman arrested after setting house on fire

FARMINGTON - According to a release from the State Fire Marshal, a 38-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon with charges of arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Angie Clark of Wilton was arrested after being released from MaineGeneral Hospital and transported to Franklin County Jail according to the report. She was brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital for an evaluation following the arrest.

The fire occurred on August 6 at 732 Industry Road in Farmington after Clark allegedly became involved in a verbal argument with homeowner Robert Nadeau. Clark reportedly set the house on fire before leaving the scene and was found the next day by Fire Marshals. The home was a total loss and the Farmington Police and Fire Departments assisted in the investigation.

Clark's bail is set at $10,000. She is expected to be arraigned on Monday, August 20.