Wilton woman indicted for arson in Farmington fire

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury indicted a Wilton woman Wednesday for allegedly setting her boyfriend's house on fire earlier this year.

Angie Clark, 38 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of arson, a Class A felony, and one count of aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony. The charges stem from a fire that caused extensive damage to a two-story residence on the Industry Road in Farmington on the evening of Aug. 6.

Farmington Fire Rescue and a number of mutual aid departments were dispatched to 732 Industry Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, arriving to find smoke pouring out of the residence. No one was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. The house was not insured.

In an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court by Jeremy Damren, a senior investigator with the office of the State Fire Marshal, he indicated that the tenant that lived at the residence had an ongoing issue with Clark, his then-girlfriend. The tenant had been staying at a friend's house due to the argument, and received texts from another individual staying in a camper on the Industry Road property. Ensuing texts from that individual to the tenant indicated that Clark had left the property, later returning and hitting a bureau with her vehicle out front of the residence, and finally that the house was on fire, Damren wrote.

Immediately prior to the report of the fire coming into dispatch, the tenant reported receiving a text from Clark that read: "You are going to have nothing just like me."

Farmington Fire informed Damren that most of the fire was initially seen coming out a bedroom window. Investigators determined that the fire originated on or around the mattress in that bedroom.

Clark was pulled over by Farmington police early the next morning. She reportedly told the officer that she had been mad at the tenant so she set a fire in a trash can and placed it on top of his bed. Clark was later interviewed by Damren, where she allegedly reiterated that statement and gave Damren the lighter she used to set the fire.

Clark was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. She was later arrested.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.