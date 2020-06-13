Wilton woman trains for 100 mile race

WILTON - Sarah Cary started training for the racing season five months ago, during the dark, cold days of January. On her calendar was a 24 hour race in May, a mountain race in June and an ultra marathon in Washington state in August.

"All of them were canceled," she said. "It was tough putting in all those winter hours."

Cary's season was wiped clean when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Though Cary was disappointed to say the least, the season was a typical one in her long history of running. Some people, she pointed out, spend multiple years training for a single marathon. Many of the events have taken on a virtual aspect, allowing athletes to log their independent races and compare times.

Others, like Cary, have turned toward Fastest Known Time- a website that shows routes around the world and their respective conquering time. Maine offers several routes, the Bigelows and Sugarloaf included, but none cover quite as much technical terrain or sheer mileage as the Hundred-Mile-Wilderness.

The section of the Appalachian Trail wiggles its way through the southern end of Baxter State Park and down into Monson. It's considered to be one of the most difficult, and remote, sections, and caught Cary's eye as a replacement to her marathon season.

"After all that training I wanted to do some good," Cary said.

She laid out her goal: be the first female to run the Hundred-Mile-Wilderness, unassisted, in under 48 hours. Unassisted or assisted are categories defined by Fastest Known Time. Cary said her husband can't do so much as fill her water bottle in order for it to be considered an unassisted run. She will have three aid stations set up along the trail to refuel and refill her 11 pound backpack, but won't stop for more than 30 minutes, including during the night.

"I've been on the AT so much, I'm not really concerned about animals or people. I'm slightly concerned about getting disoriented at night, but I've been practicing running at night and feeling more comfortable with that," she said.

The run will double as a fundraiser for Wolf Pond Sanctuary , a dog rescue organization that Cary has volunteered with for many years. Her own dog Daisy, a Black Mouth Cur rescued from Wolf Pond, will join her for the last 20 miles of the run. Cary has organized a Go Fund Me Page for those that wish to support her and Daisy's run.