Windy fall blowing toward winter

The wild wind-storm that knocked out power last week. (Jane Naliboff)
Adorable Little Quill, a juvenile porcupine, enjoying some leafy greens in my flower garden. The chipmunks and squirrels must have spread the word that perennials are especially delicious this year. (Jane Naliboff)
Little Quill moving on to find something else good to eat. He enjoyed grazing for hours in the crab grass, much like a tiny, prickly sheep. (Jane Naliboff)
Startled, Little Quill finally noticed the human sitting on the grass near him with the giant lens. He toddled away as fast as he could into the far corner under the porch and snuggled into a leaf pile. After several days of enjoying his company, but having to keep the dogs indoors, we relocated the little guy, or girl, using a have-a heart trap baited with salted apples, to a wooded area with no houses. I hope he knows to look both ways before crossing the road and that he found the apple we left for him. One of our dogs has been thoroughly enjoying the aroma under the porch now that it's safe again. It's a wild woodsy smell that only a dog would enjoy. (Jane Naliboff)
Raindrops sitting on a leaf. (Jane Naliboff)
Tree tops dipped in sunrise clouds, Wilton. (Wendy Barrett)
What the sunrise saw, Wilson Lake. (Wendy Barrett)
Coyote on new snow. (Dennis York)
Coyote trying to catch a mouse. (Dennis York)
Maine is known for its fences: sturdy rugged stones walls or elegant white border fences to keep in the horses. (Jane Knox)
Those red berries in bushes around the swamps already gathered for wreathes. (Jane Knox)
Fall bouquets of leaves are the last glimpse of beauty before the snow covers everything. (Jane Knox)
With all the rain autumn leaves reflected in forest pools give us transparent beauty. (Jane Knox)
Sunrise on Salmon Lake in North Belgrade. (Lorraine Gilman Tukey)