Winged friends in nature

Dummer's Beach Eagles (Paul Kesson)
The Beaver Bog on Rt.43 in Farmington en route to Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Sunset from My Kayak on Webb Lake in Weld. (Heidi Smith/Strong)
Sunset in Weld. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Mt. Blue-The Mountain as seen from Webb Lake. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Dummer's Beach Eagles (Paul Kesson)
Dummer's Beach eagles. (Paul Kesson)
Dummer's Beach Eagles (Paul Kesson)
Webb lake moon. (Paul Kesson)
Ruby-throated hummingbird in Wilton (Tom Oliver)
One of Helen Wilkey's 900 day lilies. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Wood duck taking flight at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Widow Skimmer dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton.(Tom Oliver)
A front yard Monarch. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Not far behind are two young Wood Ducks. (Jim Knox)
Owls. (June Brock)
Canterbury Bells. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A stormy sky in Mt. Blue State Park (Rhonda Kinney/Farmington)
Voluptuous poppies are the pride of any garden.(Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Roses are a gal's best friend and crown every garden. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
This soft eyed creature is waiting for a friendly handout. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A Juvenal Pied- Billed Grebe, Wilson Lake (Jim Knox)
Mallards with pickerel weed at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton .(Tom Oliver)
A Female Wood Duck, Wilson Lake. ( Jim Knox )
Swallowtail butterfly on crab apple tree in Wilton (Tom Oliver)
Good night Mary Ellen. Good night John Boy. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Fritillary butterfly in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)