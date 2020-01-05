Winter birds alight

Lift off for Mr. Goldfinch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Birds of a feather eat together. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
King of snow mountain. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Goldfinch takes off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee competition. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Hairy Woodpecker flying off to hide a sunflower seed. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Hairy Woodpecker watching for an opening in the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff).
Little Chip was up to his eyeballs in snow while looking for dropped seeds. Until we have a heavy snowfall, he might pop out again.
(Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Pure New England barn on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
New Sharon barn on Cape Cod Hill Road. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Oh, what a tangled web nature wove. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Winter Sky (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
All alone, Mrs. Turkey hides in the snowy woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Ice house waits on Crowell Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Reflections on Crowell Pond outlet. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Minnehonk Lake (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip takes a rest. It's not easy being small. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A gold finch with that off season look in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
The season is over and some antlers stand. Two deer in Rangeley, but notice one of the tips of the antlers; a little fight maybe? (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Gray (Canada) Jay takes a pose for me in Rangeley. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Canada Jay comes in for a landing in Rangeley. "Got food?" (Photo by Jim Knox)
Calling this my own for the winter. (Photo by Jane Knox)
House Sparrow finds a wonderful treat: a frozen worm! (Photo by Jane Knox)
All fluffed out. Better insulation than any human fur coat. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Frozen Moxie Falls. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Frozen trees and branches near Moxie Falls. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Frozen branches near Moxie Falls. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
A farm field at rest before dusk after a fresh coat of snow. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Great photos as usual everyone! Jane Knox, your sparrow eating a frozen worm is a Fox Sparrow. Happy New Year to all!
NICE SHOTS OF ICED OVER FALLS, PAIGE!