Winter doesn’t disappoint

Posted by • February 19, 2017 •

Hello, there. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)

Oops. Goodbye, there. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)

Detail of a snow pile. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

After the big storm the turkeys took to the air to get to the snack bar. This one had just landed. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Downward turkey. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

An American tree sparrow dropped in for lunch. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

With all this snow, a little bright spot shows up. Gold on this goldfinch in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A sharp eye on your fish, hoping its his fish before the day is done at the annual fishing derby on Wilson Lake Saturday. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Sunset through an apple orchard in Kents Hill. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

What? It's called a blizzard-do. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Free fall chickadee. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

The way winter's supposed to be. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Readfield sunset. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Nothing but snow and sky for this shaggy steer in Readfield. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Where is my mate? (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Hunkering down during another snow storm. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Fillibrown Brook in New Sharon. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

Sunset between storms. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

