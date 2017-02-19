Winter doesn’t disappoint

Hello, there. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)
Oops. Goodbye, there. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)
Detail of a snow pile. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
After the big storm the turkeys took to the air to get to the snack bar. This one had just landed. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Downward turkey. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
An American tree sparrow dropped in for lunch. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
With all this snow, a little bright spot shows up. Gold on this goldfinch in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A sharp eye on your fish, hoping its his fish before the day is done at the annual fishing derby on Wilson Lake Saturday. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Sunset through an apple orchard in Kents Hill. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
What? It's called a blizzard-do. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Free fall chickadee. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
The way winter's supposed to be. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Readfield sunset. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Nothing but snow and sky for this shaggy steer in Readfield. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Where is my mate? (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Hunkering down during another snow storm. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Fillibrown Brook in New Sharon. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Sunset between storms. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)