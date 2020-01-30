Winter Family Fun Day at Mt. Blue State Park this weekend

WELD - All things outdoors will be celebrated this weekend at the 13th annual Winter Family Fun Day held at Mount Blue State Park; the event takes place on the Center Hill Road portion of the park with scenic views to accompany.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 the public is invited to enjoy the small slice of the park for a fee of $1.50 those 12 years old and up. The fee will gain entrance with a variety of activities in place, as well as a home cooked lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chowder and dessert. Equipment rental is included in the entrance fee.

Family Fun Day is organized by Park Manager Bruce Farnham, along with a slew of volunteers and park employees. Last year the event brought more than 300 people out to enjoy the winter weather with hay rides, sledding, ice skating, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. In addition to the typical line up, Koviashuvik Local Living School will be giving fire-making demonstrations and a winter camping demonstration. Park employees will once again construct an outdoor nature center with taxidermied animals on display and Ranger-led nature walks. This year will include the addition of a snowshoeing obstacle course.

The Mount Blue event was sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, Friends of Maine State Parks, Koviashuvik Local Living School, Northern Lights Hearth and Sports, Skoolhouse Variety and Wicked Joe Coffee.

For more information about Mount Blue State Park call (207) 585-2261.