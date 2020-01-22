Winter farmers market closes doors

FARMINGTON - A decline in customers has forced the winter farmers market to close its doors; the final market will be this Saturday, Jan. 25 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmington Grange Hall on Bridge Street.

As the days get colder each fall the market has always moved inside, setting up shop at the Grange from November to April. The off season understandably brings fewer vendors than the summertime market that runs from May to October in the parking lot of the District Court House on Main Street, but this season has been particularly slow according to head organizer Bonnie Clark. The market has six regular vendors that sell eggs, meat, baked goods and some crafts; that number would sometimes fall to two or three vendors during the Christmas craft fair season.

"Customers get discouraged. I think everyone is feeling a little discouraged," Clark said.

The weekly market has seen fewer and fewer customers, Clark said, and the ones that do come primarily come for the social aspect.

Clark said for as much as people voice their commitment to buying local food, shoppers aren't showing up. Between the costs of advertising and heating the Grange Hall, the group decided to close early this year. They hope to reopen next year and aim to focus on more advertising to bring in more customers.

"I think the vendors are ready. Everyone wants a little break before the growing season," Clark said.